The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), lamented on his X profile (former Twitter) the death of singer and composer Marcio André Nepomuceno Garcia, MC Marcinho. Pacheco called the musician “Roberto Carlos do funk”. “Music, especially carioca funk, lost one of its talents with the death of Marcio André Nepocumeno Garcia, MC Marcinho, this Saturday, aged 45. The Roberto Carlos of funk”, said the senator. He also said that Marcinho was one of those responsible for popularizing the rhythm in the country and that“the artist’s legacy will remain through his work”.