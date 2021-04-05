The Classic heats up from this Monday. Roberto Carlos, Director of Institutional Relations at Real Madrid, quoted a tweet from “The spar” in which some statements by Sergio González, coach of Valladolid, regretting the arbitration decisions are mentioned: “The referee has told me that he is clear that he has hit his hand (Jordi Alba) but that the height of the hand is not to whistle penalty “. The former Real Madrid footballer replied: “I’m sure this referee will be in a prize game on the weekend after today”. A comment that comes days before the Classic that will measure Real Madrid and Barcelona in Valdebebas next Saturday at 9:00 p.m.

Barcelona-Valladolid was marked by controversy. Jaime Latre, referee of the match, took a direct red to Óscar Plano for tripping Dembélé and he did not signal a penalty by Jordi Alba inside the area.

The Barça club added three points to Valladolid after a goal from Dembélé in the 89th minute. This victory puts Koeman’s men within one point of Atlético de Madrid after they lost to Sevilla. LaLiga turns red hot with nine games to go.