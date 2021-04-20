Confined to his home to protect himself from the coronavirus, Brazilian singer Roberto Carlos turned 80 yesterday feeling younger and full of dreams. A film about his life, shows in Brazil, international tours, and the launch of the soundtrack of the next TV Globo telenovela: the “king’s” plans place him far from retirement.

“At 80 I am the same as always. I feel good and younger than I am. I’m a guy with many dreams at 80 years old, ”he said in an interview released by his press team on the eve of his birthday.

“I feel lack of direct contact with people, their smiles, their looks, that affection and love that I receive when I am on stage,” added the artist.

With more than 140 million records, Roberto Carlos crossed borders with hymns such as “Cama y mesa”, “I want to have a million friends”, “Jesus Christ”, “Concavo y convexo” or “Details”.

The singer, who usually looks out onto the balcony of his apartment in the wealthy Urca neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro to greet his fans on his birthday, this time asked not to come to his door, to avoid crowds.

“I defend science and everything they tell me in the name of science. I was vaccinated, I am calmer and about to receive the second dose, but I am maintaining the same care as always, “added the singer, in a country with more than 370,000 deaths from the virus and where denial is common, even among authorities.

OCD and pandemic

The pandemic, he confesses, intensified some behaviors of the obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) that he has been fighting for years: “Of the set of things I have about OCD, one of them is hygiene, hand washing. Logically, all of this became more rigorous ”during the pandemic. I am not completely cured of OCD, there is still a long way to go, I am trying, I am struggling, “he admitted.

The pandemic forced him to cancel his concerts last year, including the classic end-of-year special on TV Globo, which since its first edition in 1974 had only been interrupted once, in 1999. That was after the death of his third wife. and great love of his life, Maria Rita Simoes, a cancer victim, at age 38.

His projects for 2022 include the start of filming a film about his life, directed by Breno Silveira, a tour of Mexico in February, one in the United States in April and another in Europe in the middle of the year.

And for his 81st birthday he plans a show in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, the small city in the state of Espírito Santo (southeast) where he was born in 1941.

Roberto Carlos moved to Rio de Janeiro at the end of the 50s, very young, without contacts and with a prosthetic leg that to this day he never speaks in public.

He tried to open a space in the bossa nova environment, but it was in the romantic genre that he established himself as “king” in the 1970s. In his more than 60-year career, he achieved unprecedented success for a Brazilian artist: he won a Grammy in 1988 as the best Latin pop interpreter and four other statuettes of his Latin edition, in addition to the award for musical excellence that the Latin Recording Academy awarded him in 2004 and the award for personality of the year at the 2015 Latin Grammys. ❖

