Roberto Carballés take a seat with pleasure. He smiles from ear to ear in the middle of the afternoon despite having a good beat on his body after having competed at a frantic pace against Denis Shapovalov, whom he has defeated after exactly five hours, 7-5, 6-7 (5) , 6-3, 3-6 and 8-6. He is happy and faces every question from journalists with desire because, after all, at 27 years old, he has just experienced his big day as a tennis player. Suddenly, the Grenadian has achieved his first victory against a seeded, the first to five sets and will therefore debut in the third round of a Grand Slam, against Grigor Dimitrov.

“I took advantage of the quarantine to make some physical changes and the truth is that I am very happy. I have reached the end with pain in my legs because there have been many rallies, but I think I have endured very well ”, explains this player who to date had only won three games in the majors: two in New York (2018 and 2020) and another in Paris (2019). “Shapovalov is very aggressive and yet I have managed to hold on very well,” he values ​​after all the tension, having contained the Canadian’s revolutionary proposal, which served to win with 5-4 and 6-5 in the final set.

Born in Tenerife, but considered from Granada, he entered the ATP circuit in 2011 and always admired the irreducible spirit of David Ferrer. He measures 1.80 and weighs 77 kilos, has a trophy on his file (Quito 2018, category 250) and rose to his best ranking (72) in February 2018 and June 2019. “I’m still assimilating it. When you finish the game, all your nerves come out and you feel down, but it is the first time that I have reached the third round and also, this is the tournament that I am preparing with the greatest enthusiasm ”, he says.

“Off the court I am a quiet boy, with a quiet life, and inside I try to control the demon that comes from time to time and sometimes overcomes you … I like to fight every point to the end”, he describes himself. “When I was young I started on the fast track, but when I went to train in Barcelona I specialized in clay. I have been between 100 and 180 for several years, and I have to keep fighting. This game has been very good and it should open my eyes to think that I’m not doing things wrong and that I’m there ”, he adds.

“It has a higher level than what its ranking, especially on this surface, ”Pablo Carreño praises him, with whom he has shared many moments together and who also agreed to the next phase by beating Guido Pella 6-3, 6-2 and 6-1. He will collide with Roberto Bautista, who beat Attila Balazs (6-3, 6-1 and 6-2). Albert Ramos (7-6 (2), 6-3 and 7-5 with Fucsovics) and Alejandro Davidovich (7-5, 6-1, 3-6 and 6-1 for Andrey Rublev) fell, and the day also left another good news with the progression of Paula Badosa. The 22-year-old Catalan beat Sloane Stephens 6-4, 4-6 and 6-2 and will face Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 Roland Garros champion.

“I’m very happy. Everyone told me that I should believe in myself, but I never got to win these games, “he said. “My mentality changes. Whether you want this type of victory or not, it gives you more confidence, you believe more in yourself, because before they told me that I could win those games, and I didn’t win them because I didn’t believe it. I need a change [relevó a hace poco más de un mes a Xavi Budó y sentó a Javier Martí en su banquillo]”He helps me a lot now, he knows how to get along, he tells me to play my tennis regardless of who I have in front of me”, he closed.