Roberto Calasso (Florence, 79 years old) has written 5,000 pages in 11 books whose ambition is to tell mythology since men seek the interpretation of their passions. The penultimate of those books is The Celestial Hunter, published in Spain, like almost all his works, by Anagrama, in whose collection Nuevos Cuadernos will be released in February How to order a library, “An erudite reflection on our relationship with books.” And in Italy it has just been published …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS