Robert Burioni celebrates its first 60 years, many of which spent in defense of vaccines and medicine based on scientific evidence, the latter spent in the spotlight lit by the Covid-19 pandemic. A goal that the virologist from the Marches, born in Pesaro on December 10, 1962, crosses today by tracing a “positive balance because I got there in apparent good health”. Hers is a look of hope on the future. “The wish I would have for the next few years, which I wouldn’t mind being many”, he confesses to Adnkronos Salute saying he is “in love with life”, is “only one: health for me and for all my loved ones”, he hopes the professor of microbiology and virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, married and father of a little girl. “I’ll take care of the rest – says the doctor who is one of the most followed on social media”.