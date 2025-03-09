-Ocio and health. I practice it, but as a game. I am not very sacrificed. I admire those who run marathons, but I am more of paddle, football, rugby. It makes wear more bearable. And it is health. But … You have that competitive point and you don’t care too much to lose, you will feel better.

-You are Real Madrid.

-I never talk about my preferences. I carry that inside. My best friends are from Atleti.

-I don’t need to talk. That is the typical phrase of those of Madrid.

-And my children are from Barça! If I am from Madrid or not, only my friends know and those who have traveled with me to the Champions League finals, too. But I don’t have to make public what team I am, you want enmity.

-Then, we are merengue.

-The time of time has no team. Roberto Brasero, Talavera de la Reina is from Talavera and the team he wants. It is true that you have to be from a team to be passionate about seeing it. Neutrally, I find it hard to see the games.

-And you stripping to play the mistake.

-I’m a team. When there is World Cup, I am from Spain and, when they threw us, I was followed by another. In rugby, for example, I am from England and a bit of France. I can change. In everything, except in my faithfulness to my team, although my children and friends are from another.

-He have a memory associated with football that has marked him.

-The death of Juanito. They took him to the Hospital de Talavera and my town went on to gain relevance, for a profitable reason.

-Avish that keeps in your memory somewhat more pleasant.

-The 12-1 to Malta. I remember the bar in my neighborhood where I saw it. We were playing on the street. We did not enter the bar. It was full of butt and prawns. Well, we end up all sitting on that floor and jumping all with the goal of Lord. I remember seeing it the next day. I have more.

-Sele.

-I remember my years of faculty. We formed a team called ‘suspended game’. I was goalkeeper. We gave ourselves that name thinking that, when they put the calendar of the following week, the rivals would read: ‘Gymnastic cultural suspended party’, for example. If they read it badly, the rivals would not come and give us the points.

-Goan the league.

-No. It never happened.

-Does he put the same passion to football as when he takes time?

-Ploorpasion, but restrained. It is the most advisable in sport and life. In my work, I like to tell things to understand each other. And I am vehement. But if someone passes through here and does not want me to give him the forecast, I will not grab him from the chest. This is the cartoon of a situation, but I think that in football we cannot reach that point.

-Well, there are those who are willing to do everything.

-I don’t understand those who say they would die for their team. And would you kill for your team? They are exceptions, but it has happened. I have witnessed a way of living football that is not now, with an aggressiveness that is still in other countries and here, in that sense, we have improved. Passion yes, but from reason.

-Ledly, there are still redness of that violent football.

-Because we are wrapped in an environment that can allow it. Before it was allowed and it was easier to do so. It is now more difficult. Madness, your blood purity, in football, should never be consent. I am in the antipodes of violence.

-Are we happening with the referees?

-Look, I’m also thinking about my work, time. By improving predictive science and technology, we have become accustomed to the forecasts, more and more reliable. But they are not always. And we fail. There are those who feel disappointed but the weather is still an inaccurate science. And, with the referees, the same. The VAR arrives and it seemed that they were going to be infallible. But the referees are wrong. Because they are human, even if they are assisted by machines. And we do not allow them to have that margin of error.

-Your theory is that they are not so bad, nor the Negreira case influences.

-Other debate is whether we believe that error is intentionally or not. I want to believe, until the judges are pronounced, that we have to trust the arbitration estate. But that the judicial processes that are open to see if there has been a direct relationship between clubs and referees are resolved.

-Signing with similarities, time and league are equally unpredictable, this year.

-The league is beautiful. For our team, it is better to win it peacefully, but when it is so competitive, you end up thanking it more. Whenever you win. But…

-So the following characters to atmospheric phenomena. Lamine Yamal.

-I known his mother at some Tik-Tok awards, the other day. The fact is that I saw her and asked me ‘Who reminds me of?’ They look very similar. Lamine Yamal is a tsunami. When it overflows, it reminds me of Messi. And sometimes I think it’s even better, because he’s many years ahead.

-Mbappé.

-A tropical cyclone. They are cyclones that discharge strongly and then return to calm. Mbappé’s game is like this: sometimes bright, calm on others.

-Julián Álvarez.

-Che spider is a summer rain and falls very well. My daughters are in love with him.

-Maine civil war with a meringue, a culé and two rojiblancas.

-My eldest daughter is from Atleti for the female team, when she started emerging and Atleti was booming, the players signed you, greeted you.

-And with culé, how about the relationship?

-How isn’t it going to be Culé, having been born in the time of Messi?

-Cierre with a prognosis: league, cup and champions. Start.

-I prefer to predict you Holy Week and see that it is difficult. Madrid, Atleti and Barça are just as unstable. I’m going to wet telling you that nothing will be decided until the end.