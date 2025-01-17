The board of directors of Information and Publication Control, a company better known as the Diffusion Justification Office (OJD), has agreed to call an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to propose the appointment of Roberto Bodegas as director and president of the organization, replacing Fernando Valdes.

Roberto Bodegas has a professional career of more than 35 years, highlighting his last 20 years at KPMG, the firm in which he is currently the partner responsible for Marketing and Communication until January 31, the date on which he will voluntarily retire. after a period of orderly transition. In parallel, Bodegas will continue to perform relevant functions in associations related to its field of activity, as vice president of the Spanish Marketing Association (AMKT), member of the board of directors of Dircom (Association of Communication Directors) and linked to teaching at the most prestigious business schools and universities, among other activities.

Faced with this new stage, Roberto Bodegas has highlighted that “in the current situation, characterized by constant changes and transformations, I am especially excited to take on this next challenge. I especially want to thank OJD for its trust and highlight the work of Fernando Valdés, who leaves a legacy of rigor and excellence in the organization in his more than eight years of mandate.

Additionally, it has been shown “convinced that, together with the team and members of the Board, we will be able to drive growth and foster innovation to consolidate OJD’s position as the market reference and strengthen its role as guarantor of transparency and credibility in distribution and dissemination data.” The arrival of Roberto Bodegas marks the beginning of a renewed stage for the organization, which will continue to reinforce its commitment to excellence and adaptation to the needs of a market characterized by the evolution of business models, digitalization and the emergence of AI.

OJD is an organization, whose shareholders are made up of media, agencies and large advertisers, a reference in the control and verification of the dissemination of media in Spain. Its historical function has been to audit and certify the distribution and audience data of print and digital publications, offering reliable and objective information that guarantees transparency in the advertising and media market.