The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella phoned Roberto Benigni this morning, to offer him the most affectionate wishes for his 70th birthday.

A message to the Tuscan actor and director came from the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano: “Best wishes to Roberto Benigni. A great Italian actor, seventy years of authentic talent in the sign of a never superficial comedy, as evidenced by his greatest success. high: ‘Life is beautiful’ with its three Oscars “.

“I like to remember him today for his readings of the ‘Divine Comedy’ and in particular that of the XXV Canto del ‘Paradiso’ at the Quirinale in the presence of President Mattarella on the occasion of the seven hundred years since Dante’s death: with his Tuscan verve, Roberto continues to enliven the oral tradition that has characterized one of humanity’s most powerful poems right from the start “.