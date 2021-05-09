The general secretary of the Unified Union of Education Workers of Buenos Aires (SUTEBA), Roberto Baradel, said that his youngest daughter, aged eight, wants to go back to school to meet his classmates, but defended the suspension of classes due to the epidemiological situation.

In statements to Radio With You (FM 89.9), said that the discussion on ‘presence yes’ or ‘presence no’, “is false” because – he emphasized – “we all agree with presence.”

“In fact, in the province of Buenos Aires most of the districts are working within the framework of presence. Now there are 47 in which it was suspended, but the rest are 135 districts,” he added.

In addition, he assured that virtuality “does not in any way replace face-to-face” by “the socialization of children and the relationship of teachers with students.”

“I have 4 children, a little girl who is now 8 years old and is going to school. Now her presence is suspended. She went one week every three,” she said about her personal situation.

When asked if the little girl wants to go back to the classroom, Baradel confessed: “And … of course. Because he wants to meet the boys, without a doubt“.

“It has to be face-to-face, yes. But with health parameters, which are also evident in Argentina and in the world, with respect to certain contagion rates and the increase in curves and saturation of the health system. Decisions are made and are sanitary“, he justified.

In addition, he highlighted “the enormous work and effort” that the teachers of his daughter’s grade do. “It is impressive, permanently with inquiries from parents and students, when there were difficulties Zoom was done for three or four boys and girls to work better,” he explained.

Then, he said that in the pandemic “there are shared errors”, but on the issue of presence “I think it was a very bad decision by the head of government “ from the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

Regarding connectivity, he assured that for many families “there is no way” to connect at home. “That is why we insist that the Conectar Igualdad plan be reestablished, which was interrupted in 2016,” he concluded.