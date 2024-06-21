The former player of the national team Italy Roberto Baggio and his family were victims of criminals this Thursday while Italy vs. Spain from Euro 2024.

According to Italian media, he was kidnapped for 40 minutes after a group of violent thieves entered his mansion and locked him in a room.

Violent robbery in Italy

Baggio was injured in the forehead when he was hit with the point of a gun during the robbery at his home in Altavilla Vicentina (Vicenza, north), revealed this Friday Il Corriere della sera.

According to information provided to Italian media, the robbery began around 10 p.m., Italian time, when the 57-year-old former soccer player and his family were watching the Italy vs. Spain on television and a group of at least five people, all of them armed, broke into the house.

He Golden Ball He confronted them and after a brief fight with one, one of the criminals hit him in the face with the tip of a weapon, which caused a deep wound. After what happened, the former player and his family were locked in a cell. room.

Meanwhile, thieves vandalized every room in the mansion and stole watches, jewelry and money. The exact value of the theft is not yet known, but there is talk of a few thousand euros.

When the footballer realized that the thieves had left, he broke down the door of the room, in which they spent about 40 minutes, and called the carabinieri (Italy’s militarized police), who immediately arrived at the house and took away the images recorded by the security cameras.

Baggio and his family were taken to the hospital, where the former player received several stitches in the wound on his forehead, while the rest of his family members did not suffer injuries, only fear due to the violence of the robbers.

