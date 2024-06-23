Tomorrow morning the men of the Parma RIS will also arrive at Roberto Baggio’s villa in Altavilla Vicentina (Vicenza) to contribute to the investigations of the Carabinieri and ROS to trace the gang of six robbers, one was out on the lookout, who they attacked last Thursday the champion’s house while watching the national team match with his family. The investigations are focusing on an Eastern European gang specialized in this type of attacks. Money, jewelery and a couple of watches were stolen. The Prosecutor’s Office has opened a case for aggravated robbery, kidnapping and personal injury. Baggio was slightly wounded in the forehead with the butt of a gun for trying to react.

Read also