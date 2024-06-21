Fear for Roberto Baggio, who on Thursday evening – during the Italy-Spain European Championship match – was robbed in his villa in Altavilla Vicentina. Around 10pm when a gang of at least five people, all armed, broke into the house.

Baggio tried to stop the criminals, but one of the robbers hit him on the forehead with the butt of a gun, causing a wound. Then he and his family were locked in a room. Meanwhile, the robbers turned the villa upside down, stealing watches, jewels and money. When the gang left the house, the former footballer broke down the door and called the police. The soldiers of the Vicenza company listened to the family’s story and acquired the images from the cameras.

At the moment it is not yet possible to quantify the loot.