Roberto Baggio talks about the night of the robbery: “I was defending my family”

“Half-time of the match had just begun. Suddenly I found myself in front of these individuals with balaclavas. I thought there were only two of them, that’s why I confronted them,” he says Roberto Baggio with a conspicuous band on the head to cover the stitches, after the robbery suffered at home together with his family on Thursday evening during the Spain-Italy match. During an interview with Repubblica, the former Juventus, Inter and Milan champion adds: “I tried to hit them to defend my wife and children, but then the others also arrived: first two more, then a fifth. I also saw that there was another person outside, the pole.”

“They pinned me down and hit me. I ended up on the ground. I can’t forget that feeling of helplessness. Now I don’t feel fear, but a lot of anger”, the story of Roberto Baggio.

“In such circumstances anything can happen, and fortunately the violence suffered only generated a few stitches, bruises and a lot of fear”, explains the former Ballon d’Or winner. He underlines: “The attack was lightning fast, now we will further strengthen the detection systems throughout the perimeter”.

Vicenza: mayor Altavilla, ‘close to the Baggio family, support for law enforcement’

“We are close to Baggio and his family and we support the police.” This was stated to Adnkronos by Rossella Zatton, mayor of Altavilla Vicentina (Vicenza) where an attack was carried out during the night robbery in Roberto Baggio’s villa. “The investigations are ongoing”, underlines Zatton, underlining the importance of protecting the family’s privacy after such a “heavy and traumatic” event. The mayor adds that no similar cases have been recorded in recent times: “I don’t know – she concludes – Certainly not recently”.

