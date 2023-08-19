His place of the soul is on top of a hill overlooking the Rocca di Altavilla Vicentina, at the foot of the Berici Hills. It is there that Roberto Baggio gave an address to his future, when he still played football and wrote poems with the ball. And that’s where he welcomes us with a contagious smile. With warmth. He opens the house to you that he built and furnished with Andreina, his lifelong companion, with their three children Valentina, Matteo and Leonardo, with the sober elegance that distinguishes them. You look around and see a world of greenery, meadows and woods combed to the centimetre. You understand that this is the realm of Roberto Baggio. You understand why the Divine Codino, the champion that all football fans consider a legend, leaves that place with difficulty.