What went wrong in the surveillance of Roberto Baggio’s residence? How did the criminals manage to act without finding obstacles?

There aren’t many words after such a bad and, for most people, quite traumatic event. The first words of are realistic Roberto Baggio after the violent robbery suffered in his villa in Altavilla Vicentina. As the divine pigtail “You have to overcome fear” and nothing else.

The first statements of the former footballer express a deep sense of anguish, but also great anger and frustration for what happened to him and his family. There had been rumblings, somehow, about a suspicious group of people posing as hikers in those mountains, but who in fact weren’t. Now, you can’t think with “ifs”.

The aggression by the thieves he terrified the whole family. Roberto Baggio also suffered some wounds, fortunately superficial. The stitches that the doctors applied to his head after the fight with the thieves are nothing compared to what remains on an emotional level. The former footballer and his family lived through a terrible, and long, moment after the raid by the bandits. Baggio reports to the Ansa agency:

I would like to thank everyone for the enormous love we have received. In these circumstances anything can happen, and fortunately the violence only caused a few stitches, bruises and a lot of fear. Now we just have to overcome the fear.

The Carabinieri investigations are ongoing. The necessary investigations are being carried out, as well as the recovery of the surveillance footage, the latter being crucial to understanding the exact dynamics of the event and how the gang managed to carry out the heist. It is unclear at this point whether Baggio’s residence was properly protected.

In short, what went wrong with the surveillance? How did the criminals manage to act without finding obstacles of any kind? Baggio’s manager gives us the opportunity to better understand some details, thanks to some food for thought about these alleged flaws. Petrone talks about the blow suffered by Baggio and how the former footballer reacted to those moments of terror and confusion.

The lightning attack, in broad daylight, did not allow all the security systems with which the villa is equipped to be activated. Now, after what happened, we will further strengthen the daytime detection systems throughout the perimeter. […] What happened to Roberto and his family is an experience that unfortunately many other families have already lived through.

The manager, one of the people closest to the family at the moment, as well as one of the most informed on the whole matter, is impressed by the mood by Roberto Baggio in these hours. “Roberto amazed me once again with the clarity and strength of mind he showed immediately after the attack. I am sure that Roberto will, as always, be the pillar on which his family can count to overcome this brutal experience.”