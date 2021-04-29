In the midst of the political crisis that Peru is experiencing and that has been experienced in previous decades, many artists have found their inspiration in these panoramas and have ended up composing songs inspired by our hectic political life. Such is the case of Roberto Arias, who launches a rock song that evokes as a parody the times of the Revolutionary Government of the Armed Forces.

Arias, 40, reveals “Velasco expropriated my rock band”, a song he wrote without foreseeing that it would be so circumstantial in the middle of the 2021 general elections.

“The idea came up last December, after seeing with disappointment how many of our most famous rockers expressed themselves in a rather frivolous way regarding the terrible political crisis that we experienced in November. And that image of a superficial musician with no social conscience was transferred to the time of Velasco, which is usually considered a moment of break in Peruvian rock, “he said.

To make the reference to those years more precise, Arias summoned an old friend, mentor, and a whole reference of Peruvian rock of the 60s and 70s, Enrique ‘Pico’ Ego-Aguirre, who contributes with a guitar solo faithful to his style embodied in legendary bands like Pax.

“Pico lived through that time and he often talks about how the local rock scene was undermined by the military government. Your position seems very valid to me. But I can’t say the same about other sectors of society that tend to exaggerate and until now continue to blame Velasco for all the ills of Peru, ”says Arias, whose video clip was recorded on the streets of Lince and San Miguel.

“In any case, my song does not pretend to be neither a reproach nor a praise of the historical figure of the former president, but rather a criticism full of irony towards the frivolity in which some artists often fall. Furthermore, I could never have imagined that the results of the first lap would make it doubly controversial, ”he adds.

