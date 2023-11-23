On stage, four partners meet because they have just been discovered by the State. A mediator will have to help them decide—in hours—which of them will go to jail to save their million-dollar company. 7 years is directed by Roberto Angeles in the theater of the Univ. of the Pacific. In the cast, Jackie Vásquez is the only one trained in the director’s well-known workshop. She “She is a wonderful actress. She manages to evolve her character from being a nice woman—to half-motherly—and she has to resolve these things in life. She ends up bringing out an unexpected side.”

—What motivates you to adapt 7 years?

—The complaint he makes and everything he says. Unfortunately, it is true, and the approach of professionals in the corporate world to non-compliance with the law is increasing. We have seen how such important companies like Graña and Montero have committed serious fouls; So, we have to talk about them, about those crimes, and also about the human aspect.

—The characters are millionaires, but they have different origins and objectives, right?

—Yes, at first they are twenty-somethings, they have really gotten the dirt off their backs, they have worked decently, they have not been corrupt, but temptation comes to all of us, no matter what family we come from. That’s what I’ve tried to get the play to say and that’s what’s scariest. It happens to qualified people, friends, but they commit crimes.

—Do you also talk to us about the political class we have and how the system works?

—Of course, look at Fujimori, regardless of the crimes he committed, he was rector of the La Molina Agrarian University, he was an eminence, he was not a criminal, power has corrupted him. KuczynskiApart from his career, he plays the flute, speaks perfect English, what would you imagine! I voted for him with confidence and was very sad afterwards. On the other hand, there are people who pay their taxes and do not see that things work, but the money they have contributed over the years is taken away by corrupt politicians or congressmen. So, yes, it is not just a reflection on the corrupt, they are in a social context.

—Roberto Moll plays the mediator, an idealist. Is this character a father socially?

—Yes, and that is key because the Peruvian father is absent, abandons his children and treats his partner horribly. And, above all, the social-political father, that no longer exists. So, there is chaos. It is a national orphanhood.

—Jimena Lindo appears to remind us what can happen in Sunat, in the Judiciary…

—(Laughs) And we were frozen because it’s like that: with a little money, with a little links, relationships, you get ahead in your projects and the police or the justice system catch you. And, on the other side, you have someone who has a bad time financially, how can you not get angry! If you have been subjected to it for so many years, there comes a time when you can’t take it anymore. There is a sector that is fed up, not only have they had a bad time, but also their parents, grandparents and this is historically burdensome. This burden is not observed because when someone reacts, the upper classes call them “socially resentful, terrorist.”

—7 years, let’s say, it has an open ending. What would you do?

—I would grab my things and leave. She would not work with them again because the true relationship was revealed. That’s why I like drama so much, it seems to me that it is the art that best reflects the human condition.

