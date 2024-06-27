The future of Roberto Alvarado It is not yet defined, because when a team with the economic power of Rayados of Monterrey knocks on the door, it is already very difficult to ignore the proposal.
That is the situation with The licewho today is a reference in the Chivas de Guadalajara and already has a place almost assured in the Mexican team; However, this good relationship between Alvarado and his team has not prevented them from approaching his surroundings.
Even though, at this moment, Roberto Alvarado is concentrated in the United States to participate in the America Cup; The reality is that a first survey was revealed with family and close friends to find out his position.
According to information from the journalist of As newspaperCesar Huerta, the environment of Roberto Alvarado made it clear to him that He doesn’t want to leave Guadalajara or any other club in Mexico.
For this reason, the signing of Alvarado to Monterreywell Chivas He has no intention of negotiating it and the only alternative was to pay his termination clause; however, to reach this point it is necessary to convince the player.
“To be able to exercise a termination clause, if Monterrey’s interest were so great, the only way to do so is to convince Piojo to leave.”
– Cesar Huerta, As
Finally, the communicator stated: “The footballer has no plans to leave, he is comfortable in Guadalajara. His family is fine here, they are comfortable, they feel happy, appreciated,” which is why he sees his departure from being complicated. Chivas.
It should be remembered that another formula that was handled in the possible signing of Alvarado by Montereyincluded an exchange of players, with Jordi Cortizo as the object of desire in Guadalajara.
