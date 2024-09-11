After his participation in the recent FIFA Date with the Mexican national team, the attacking midfielder of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Roberto Alvaradobroke the silence about the interest that existed from Brazilian football, specifically from Flamengofor their services.
He ‘Louse‘He assured that he is happy and calm being part of the Sacred Flock, in addition, he said that belonging to the Guadalajara team gives him an important showcase and he still thinks about fulfilling the dream of playing in the Old Continent.
“Speaking with my agent, he told me that they were looking for them. Obviously, they make you think about a lot of things, but well, it’s a very competitive league, a team that is always fighting for the Libertadores, that is always fighting in the Brazilian league, but the truth is that right now I’m thinking about Chivas, about being calm and doing things well.”
– Roberto Alvarado.
“Chivas is a very big showcase and I remain focused on the fact that I want to do things well at Chivas and that I can fulfill the dream of going to Europe with Chivas. I feel that it is not too late to go yet, so I hope to continue coming to the national team,” he said.
The 26-year-old multi-purpose right winger has a contract with the red-and-white team until the end of 2025 and currently has a value of 7 million euros According to the portal Transfer market.
Since his arrival at Verde Valle in early 2022, the player has played 106 games with the most Mexican team, where he has scored 21 goals and given 20 assists. In addition, he has become a regular in the Mexican national team, and has already played 48 games at the senior level.
