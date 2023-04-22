In the competitive world of low-cost airlines, Viva Aerobús has stood out above its competitors, even in the midst of a global pandemic that has drastically affected the sector. But, who owns this successful airline?

IAMSA Group: the giant behind Viva Aerobús.

Long live Aerobus Is property of IAMSA Group, a leading company in the Mexican bus travel market. In fact, according to experts, IAMSA controls around 24% of the Mexican bus travel market, which makes it one of the most influential companies in the country in the travel sector.

Roberto Alcántara Rojas: the businessman behind the success of Viva Aerobús

Roberto Alcantara Rojas is the owner and president of Board of Directors of Viva Aerobús. Mexican businessman and entrepreneur, Alcántara Rojas is a recognized name in the business world in Mexico, and his strategic vision and his ability to lead successfully have been fundamental to the success of Long live Aerobus!

The rise of Viva Aerobús: how did it overcome the pandemic?

Despite the pandemic and the travel restrictions that accompanied it, Long live Aerobus has managed to outperform its competitors in terms of growth. In 2022, Viva Aerobús recorded a growth of more than 60% in the number of users who used its services compared to 2019, while its main competitor, Aeromexicoexperienced a 20% drop.

The other companies of Roberto Alcántara Rojas

In addition to Viva Aerobús, Roberto Alcantara Rojas owns four bus lines and an air transport company through IAMSA Group. It also operates the Suburban Train of Mexico City in association with the Spanish company CAF and won the tender to provide the electronic toll service for highways, called IAVE.

The future of Viva Aerobús: can it become the market leader?

Long live Aerobus He has shown that he has the ability to grow even in the midst of difficult times. So far this year, it’s in third place in terms of number of users, but it’s threatening to take second place soon. If it continues to grow at this rate, could Viva Aerobús become the market leader? Only time will tell, but what is certain is that this airline continues to rise.