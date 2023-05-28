Sunday, May 28, 2023, 7:19 p.m.



Roberto Alberiche, 92 years old, a member of the Murcia Master Swimming Club, broke this weekend at the VII Summer Regional Master Open Championship the world, European and Spanish record of 50 meters freestyle in the long pool, in the category of +90 years.

This event was held in the pool of the Santa Ana Sports Center (Cartagena). The swimmer of Canarian origin achieved this milestone with a time of 39.49 seconds, thus surpassing the previous record of 40.72 held so far by Woody Bowersock (USA). Alberiche is a living legend of master swimming in our country, with this new world record there are now nine that he adds to his record in different tests such as crawl, butterfly or styles.

The competition day passed normally and with the uncertainty of rain with a thunderstorm in the afternoon, forcing the competition to end a little earlier than expected. Finally, the CN Ucam Fuensanta Impulso was proclaimed champion for the first time in its history, with 1,861 points, followed in second position by the Master Murcia Swimming Club with 1,820 points and in third place the CD Santa Ana with 1,514 points.