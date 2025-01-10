The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsolaregretted this Friday that the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Madurois preparing to take the oath of office illegitimately instead of being accountable to justiceon a day in which high tension is expected in the Venezuelan streets due to the investiture of the head of state for the next six years.

“Return Venezuela to its people. Maduro should be brought to justice and not by swearing illegitimately. Freedom must prevail. Venezuela will be free,” Metsola wrote on his social networks.

Already in December, the president of the European Parliament had asked the countries of the European Union that they were “clearer” in his reactions to the crisis in Venezuela and assured that he will keep the cause of this country’s democratic opposition on the agenda of his conversations with the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Kaja Kallas.

The European Parliament symbolically recognized Edmundo González Urrutia as elected president of Venezuela last September, but the EU foreign ministers – who have foreign policy powers – they have not reached a consensus even beyond not recognizing the victory of Nicolás Maduro in the elections of July last year.

Although the opposition platform Comando Venezuela assures that its leader will be proclaimed president, other allies such as Felipe Calderón, former president of Mexico, assure that González’s return It’s “difficult” in the face of the growing repression of Chavismo.

Meanwhile, the former Costa Rican president Laura Chinchilla has concluded the accompaniment “mission” and the former Colombian president Andrés Pastrana considers that “a coup d’état” has been consolidated in Caracas.