The former sports councilor of Milan, Roberta Gualtieri, was on holiday when she was struck down by a sudden illness. Unfortunately, there is nothing to be done for her

On Monday 24 June she passed away following a sudden, fatal illness Roberta Guaineri, former councilor for sport and tourism of the municipality of Milan. The tragic end occurred in Sardinia, where the woman was spending a holiday period. She was 57 years old.

former Milan sports councilor

A lawyer by profession, Guaineri was an appreciated and respected figure, not only for her great commitment to politics, but also and above all for her proverbial dedication to sport.

Life and career of Roberta Guaineri

Of Milanese origins, Roberta Guaineri throughout her life has always stood out for her great qualities of tenacity and strong determination in pursuing her goals.

Once you have graduated from classical high school Zechariah of the Lombardy capital, she graduated with honors in Law at the State of Milan. The union between professional and political life with the world of sport has always characterized the entire span of his existence. Guaineri, in fact, stood out as a cyclist, runner and swimmer and was a permanent presence at the traditional event Gran Fondo del Naviglio.

A passion for sport that transcended simple personal practice. In fact, her commitment was great as councilor for sport and tourism of the municipality of Milan during the first council of the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala, specifically from 2016 to 2021.

A commitment always of the highest level which reached its peak with the success of the candidacy for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The condolence

The premature death of a prominent personality like Roberta Guaineri inevitably shook the entire Milanese community. Dozens of messages of pain and deep condolences dedicated to her from friends and colleagues.

Among these, that of the mayor stands out Giuseppe Sala which, through its social channels, expresses its profound sorrow for this loss in the following words:

“I lost a beloved friend. She was a councilor in my first council, but our relationship was much more than a professional relationship. A few months ago we had been together in Siena for a cycling race and only ten days ago she had come to me at Palazzo Marino and she had told me about her health problems. But not so soon, Roberta. We have to move on, but I know you will leave a void that I don’t even dare describe. I will look at this photo for a long time, which crystallizes a moment of great happiness of ours.”