Tragedy in Casarano, a girl of only 26 years old, called Roberta Bertacchiwas found lifeless on the balcony of her home, hanged with the scarf of the local football team.

The investigators hypothesize an extreme gesture, but do not exclude the possibility of a crime. They were found in Roberta Bertacchi's home several broken objects. The 26-year-old lived alone, officers want to understand what pushed her to make the heartbreaking decision or whether there was another person involved. For the moment, a ultras friend he was taken to the barracks and listened to as person informed of the facts. Perhaps there was a love affair between the two.

It would appear that no signs of violence were identified on the lifeless body of the young victim. She was found dead, hanged with Casarano's scarf on the balcony canopy. The young woman was originally from Ugento, but she lived alone in Casarano. She worked as an employee in a local shoe company. The discovery was made after a phone call to 112. The body of the 26-year-old is now located atVito Fazzi hospital in Lecce, available to the judicial authority. The house was also seized for all the necessary investigations.

The most plausible hypothesis, given the knot in the rope and the damaged balcony shelter, is that of an extreme gesture. But a crime cannot be ruled out, as they were found inside the house several broken objects. We will need to understand if Roberta had argued with someone shortly before. The officers are listening to all the relatives and friends of the 26-year-old. It would seem that she was being treated for some pathologies.

The community described Roberta as one quiet girl, who led a routine life. She was a hard worker. No one could have ever imagined her being ill. It was a neighbor who noticed the scene on the balcony and alerted the emergency services and the authorities. Health workers rushed to the house, however they could do nothing to help the girl. She was already dead.