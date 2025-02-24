The American singer and songwriter Roberta Flack died. Several media from the United States and Great Britain are unanimous. Flack was considered the icon of R&B and the Soul.

“We are inconsolable that the glorious Roberta Flack died this morning,” quoted Among other things the British Guardian From a statement by the singer of the singer. “She died peacefully with her family. Roberta broke out borders and records. She was also a proud teacher, ”it says. Her biggest hits included the titles “The First Time ever I Saw Your Face”, “Killing Me Softly With His Song”, and “Running”.

Flack was born in 1937 in Black Mountain, North Carolina. Her parents were considered musical, so her mother was organist in the church choir and brought up religious and classical music early on. Flack started playing the piano with nine, at 15 years she was loud Guardian approved with a full scholarship at Howard University – as one of the “youngest students in the history of the school”, as it is said.

The Grammy winner Flack was 88 years old.

More in short on sz.de