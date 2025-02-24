Roberta Flack, the American singer responsible for successes such as Killing Me Softly With His Song, He has died at 88. “The heart breaks us that the glorious Roberta Flack has died this morning, February 24, 2025,” says a statement issued by its spokesman.

“He died in peace surrounded by his family. Roberta broke borders and records. She was also a proud educator, “the note completes.

Flack is considered one of the best artists of soul and R&B of all time. He was born in 1937 in Black Mountain, North Carolina, of musicians. He started playing the piano at age nine already was admitted at the university Howard To study music with a complete scholarship.

At 19, he aspired to be an opera singer, before accepting a teacher post in North Carolina. Parallel to this work, Flack He started acting in nightclubs During the nights and on weekends, mixing elements of classical music, blues, folk, motown and pop.

It was not until 1971, When he appeared in the soundtrack of Play Misty for Me, of Clint Eastwoodwhen its version of the Foldo Ballad by Ewan Maccoll, The First Time Ever I Saw Your Facebecame his first great success in the United States.

The singer, in a tribute in 1988. Paul Natkin/Getty

The impressive variety of influences and collaborators of Frack was testimony to its multidisciplinary approach. He made duets with Michael Jackson, He was touring with Miles Davis and versioned Leonard Cohen and Laura Nyro.

In 2018, his manager revealed that Flack had suffered a stroke a few years before. Roberta Flack married once, in 1966, with Jazz musician Steve Novosel; The couple divorced in 1972.