The tumor took her away from the affection of her loved ones. Roberta Marcon was a 53-year-old veterinarian loved by the entire community

The disappearance of Roberta Marcon it has left a huge void in the hearts of so many people. The 53-year-old was a point of reference for the inhabitants of Treviso, she was a loving veterinarian and her office was always available to everyone, 24 hours a day.

Roberta Marcon has dedicated her entire life to help your four-legged friends. What people appreciated most about her was the great humanity with which she did her wonderful work. You had a veterinary practice located in via Martiri Cecoslovacchi in Treviso.

Unfortunately, the woman was suffering from a cancer, who left her no escape. The terrible diagnosis had come three years ago. Roberta fought with all her strength, she underwent various therapies in various health facilities. It seemed that things were going well and that she had taken control of her life. Then, last year the intruder is back.

Roberta Marcon passed away forever within the walls of the Antica Fonte Hospice in Vittorio Veneto.

In the last few hours, numerous messages of condolence and farewell have appeared on the web. Lots of people wanted it remember her for his contagious smile, for the human ways in which he related to people and with his four-legged friends and above all for his availability. She was always reachable, at any time.

Death is like this, it comes stealthily when you least expect it. We ask for the gift of being ready to meet the Lord. For the dear doctor, a prayer for her soul and for her family, so that in the midst of pain they can find serenity again.

The 53-year-old sadly leaves her husband Flavio, her two sons Eliseo and Edoardo, her sister Patrizia, her mother Bruna and all her loved ones. Next Tuesday will be celebrated in the Monumental Church of Roganzuolo Castlethe last farewell to the beloved veterinarian.