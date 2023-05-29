After the breakup between Nicole Santinelli and Carlo Alberto Mancini, Roberta Di Padua has decided to release some unpublished statement on behalf of the former tronista of Men and women. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Roberta Di Padua never ceases to amaze all viewers of Men and women. At the program conducted by Maria De Filippi, the lady became the protagonist of numerous clashes with Nicole Santinelli. Therefore, tensions between the two competitors increased more and more.

The famous lady has never hidden from trying one strong dislike against the former tronista. after theannouncement of the separation arrived through a direct Instagram by Carlo Alberto Mancini, Roberta I could not do without to comment what happened.

At first, the lady posted a video on his Instagram profile for to thank those who sent them support messages:

I wanted to say a quick hello and I wanted to thank you, thanks for all the messages I received, so many, the nice thing about these messages is that they all had the same sentence, in the end, as always, you were right. I’m right not because I’m the smartest or the best, absolutely not. I’ve taken so many posts, many nos, many doors, many buggers** that when something is wrong, you recognize people right away, I smell them from afar and so it wasn’t difficult, so for me it was al first look, it wasn’t new to me, it was a matter of time, I’m never in a hurry in life. I wait.

However, Di Padua has always accused Nicole Santinelli of being a person fake and calculating. With these words concluded his speech: