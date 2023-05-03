From what emerges from some advances of Men and womenWe’ll see in the next few episodes Roberta Di Padua hurl heavy accusations against Nicole Santinelli. In detail, the famous lady of the throne over will provide clear evidence in the studio to unmask the tronista. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

TO Men and womencontinues to grow voltage between Roberta Di Padua and Nicole Santinelli. During the recent recordings of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi, the well-known lady of the throne over became the protagonist of yet another clash with Nicole Santinelli. This time, she’s back to heavy hurling accusations against the tronista by bringing up the suitor Carlo.

According to what the competitor claims, Nicole would be lying to the editorial staff. Since we can take from the numerous advances emerged on the net, Roberta will accuse the girl of wanting to study the suitor Carlo only with the aim of making Andrea jealous. Indeed, many believe that the latter is her final choice. These were the words from Di Padua:

For me she agrees with Andrea. The choice will obviously be him. She’s just stretching the stock for visibility, for both of us. So you can have some later too. Maybe then Temptation Island will also escape, come on.

It’s about a version of events which was also supported by the columnist Gianni Sperti. However, there hasn’t been no reply by Nicole Santinelli. The famous suitor of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi preferred to stay on silence.

In the face of this episode the web split into two parts: there are those who believe that Nicole is lying and those who are on her side. For example, a user he wrote: