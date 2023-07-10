Roberta Capua breaks the silence on her departure from the Rai schedules

Over the past few hours, Robert Capua she let herself go to unpublished declarations regarding her exit from the Rai schedules. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Roberta Capua is one of conductors most loved and popular in the world of Italian television. Recently, Rai officially presented the new ones schedules but we have not seen any trace of the famous presenter.

The person directly concerned took care of speaking on the matter on the occasion of ainterview to “TvBlog”. In this way the famous presenter commented on hers Goodbye to networks Rai:

Yes, that’s right, my name was mentioned and I also met with Daytime Entertainment Director Angelo Mellone, who I didn’t know. But then a different choice was made.

It’s not all. Among the various changes of the new schedules there will be the debut of a new program, that is The right time. Initially, the format was to be conducted by Roberta Capua but subsequently the choice fell on Caterina Balivo. It’s about a decision communicated directly to her agent and that she herself did not comment negatively:

Because there is no controversy. Many names had been mentioned, in the end the choice fell on Caterina.

Roberta Capua out of the running of Estate live: the reason

Finally, Capua was keen to point out that she herself decided not to conduct Summer live this year. The reason? It seems that the woman wanted to get one break to spend more time with your family. These were hers words: