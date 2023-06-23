These were the words of the presenter: “Like everyone, I have overcome pain and disappointment”

Robert Capua she is without a doubt one of the most loved presenters of the Italian small screen. Over the last few hours, the name of the former Miss Italy has returned to occupy the gossip pages for some statements that have certainly not gone unnoticed. In an interview given in Patrizia Finucci Gallo’s living room at the Il Guercino hotel, Roberta Capua revealed that she had experienced great pain.

In the interview given in Patrizia Finucci’s living room, the former Miss Italy laid bare by retracing her career and revealing some private backgrounds never told before. As already anticipated, the presenter revealed that she had lived a great time ache: the loss of your child.

These were his words about it:

I consider myself lucky, but like everyone I have overcome pain and disappointment […] I have lost a child, I say this for the first time. There have been some pains in my life, but I’ve never ridden them.

Roberts Capua did not disclose further details about this pain experienced.

Roberta Capua remembers Silvio Berlusconi: her words

But that’s not all. The interview of the former Miss Italy in Patrizia Finucci’s living room then continued with some revelations that the presenter made regarding Silvio Berlusconi. These were his words about it:

Then I happened to meet him at a convivial evening, he said to me: ‘You have a beautiful set of teeth’. Many years later I saw him again and he said to me again: ‘What a beautiful set of teeth’. I was obviously not his type.

Finally, Roberta Capua then made some revelations about her cousin, the virologist Ilaria Capua became popular during the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. These were her words about it: