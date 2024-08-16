Sharon Verzeni knew her killer. Criminologist Roberta Bruzzone is absolutely certain of this, according to whom the 33-year-old – killed on the night between July 29 and 30 in Terno d’Isola, in the province of Bergamo – had a “prolonged interaction” with the killer before being stabbed to death.

The expert’s deduction is based on the analysis of the victim’s pedometer, who that evening had left home for one of her usual evening walks recommended by her dietician. “The girl – Bruzzone points out speaking to the agency Adnkronos – he walked 630 meters in about 50 minutes. A distance that a person accustomed to walking would have covered in 5 or 6 minutes.”

For the criminologist there is no doubt: “It is not a sudden attack, but a prolonged encounter, during which the girl interacted with her tormentor.”

“The dynamics of the crime – Bruzzone points out – clearly indicate that Sharon had a prolonged interaction with her executioner before being killed”.

More than two weeks after the murder, the investigations of the Carabinieri of Bergamo – coordinated by the Orobica Prosecutor’s Office – continue without stopping. All the residents of the street where the murder took place – via Castegnate – were subjected to DNA tests in search of profiles compatible with the traces found on the woman’s body.

This is a method that follows the one used over ten years ago, again in the Bergamo area, in the investigation into the murder of Yara Gambirasio. Bruzzone approves: “The choice to limit the investigation to the residents of that street – he observes – is a very sensible strategic move, also because the number of tests needed is relatively limited”.

The criminologist, however, excludes the usefulness of any large-scale DNA tests: “The investigators – she says – already have a preliminary profile in hand, capable of directing the investigation towards specific suspects”.

