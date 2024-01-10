The autopsy carried out on Roberta Bertacchi's body confirms the extreme gesture: investigations for incitement to suicide continue

The autopsy carried out on the lifeless body of Roberta Bertacchi confirmed the investigators' hypothesis, namely that of an extreme gesture. However, the crime of incitement continues to be investigated.

Roberta Bertacchi was found lifeless on the balcony of her home in Cesarano, in the province of Lecce, hanging from the shelter with the scarf of the local football team. The latter was a gift from her boyfrienda detail that pushes investigators to try to understand whether the 26-year-old was pushed to take the extreme step.

The results of the autopsy examination, carried out at the Fazzi hospital by the medical examiner Alberto Tortorella, confirm that Roberta died from hanging. No signs of violence that could lead one to think of a possible crime. The authorities have ordered toxicological tests to check whether the girl had acted in one state of alteration.

The words of Roberta Bertacchi's boyfriend

The 26-year-old's boyfriend was interviewed by investigators. The two had recently started dating and he had given her the scarf used to take her life. The evening before the dramatic discovery, the two had been together in a club, where some witnesses had them seen arguing.

The boy said that on the way home, Roberta would be got out of the car angrily and would have continued alone. You said you were unaware of the facts and said you only felt guilty for leaving her alone.

If I had known she was going to get hurt, I would have stayed there. I didn't instigate her, I feel calm. I had nothing to do with it, I never hurt anyone.

Roberta was under the care of a psychiatrist and in the last few days no one had heard from her because she had taken her cell phone for repairs. The 26-year-old's family cannot reconcile themselves to the fact that she may have decided to take her own life. They are convinced that someone pushed her to make that desperate decision, taking advantage of his been too fragile.