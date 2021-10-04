E.t is one of the greatest gifts in life when you are lucky enough to meet someone who turns to you without words. Bob is such a person. We met for the first time in Cologne in the eighties, where he staged “Civil Wars” at the Cologne theater together with Heiner Müller. My first wife, Anna Henkel, worked with them. I was a complete fringe person and had nothing to do with production. From time to time I might sit there after the rehearsal, observing rather than participating. Bob was very fond of Anna, just as she was fond of him.

Suddenly, almost twenty years later, we met again in the Berliner Ensemble, he hadn’t forgotten me and wanted us to work together on Büchner’s “Leonce and Lena” and for me to write the music and lyrics.

Then the same play ten years later in “Faust I and II” at the same theater.

We were interviewed independently about how we worked together, and we both gave the same answer: “Working together is very pleasant, you don’t have to talk to each other so much.”

Bob exudes an enormous humanity, a great hidden love for each individual. He works like a berserk, demands enormous precision, can be very haunted, but always carried by a deep respect.

I have never seen a director and person with such a solid humanistic core in my theater life. He is full of playfulness, has retained an unusually grown-up childhood – I hope it’s understandable what I mean by that – and even during technical rehearsals, through his stage, his lighting and his costumes, he always clearly exudes the urge: Everything has to submit to poetry.

He does not lose any superfluous words, is rather reserved, has a mischievous Texan pride and also diffuses his humor with a loving care.

Otherwise he always stays in his work, obsessed with details, but flexible, is one hundred percent loyal and hospitable. Has a lot of fun with the beings of others, radiates joy in great calm – everything is calm, purposeful, very lively and bright.

I wish him, you Bob, a wonderful, healthy, exciting new year. Knowing you is a huge gift. So that you feel how many hearts from all over the world turn to you today and fly to you!

At the same time, I would like to apologize in advance if this was all a little too much talk. Have a great one!

