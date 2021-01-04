On Monday, Robert Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was questioned on behalf of the Income Tax Department in a benami property case. After this inquiry, Robert Vadra told the media that he has nothing to hide and the truth will prevail.

He said- “We are here to cooperate. We have answered everything. It was not linked to benami property. Justice and truth will prevail. I have nothing to worry about. I will always cooperate. “

After recording a statement in Robert Vadra’s office in Sukhdev Vihar for about 9 hours, the Income Tax team went out. On Monday, a team of Income Tax Department officials arrived at his office on Monday to record Robert Vadra’s statement against the benami property.

Official sources have given this information. He said that Vadra had to reach the Income Tax Department’s office and join the investigation but he cited the guidelines related to Kovid-19. After this, the team of Income Tax officials reached their premises in Sukhdev Vihar. Sources said that the Income Tax Department team had reached to record Vadra’s statement under the provisions of Benami Property Transaction (Prohibition) Act.

Vadra is under investigation by the Income Tax Department for allegedly having some undisclosed income in Britain. She is the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating these allegations against Vadra under the anti-money laundering law. Businessman Robert Vadra has denied the allegations against him and doing anything wrong. The Congress had said a few months ago that action is being taken against Vadra with political vendetta.

