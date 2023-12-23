It's a shame that the economist Robert Solow has been ignored so often: Prosperity doesn't always need more resources, but above all new ideas.

EThere are days like this when you wonder. It's amazing how long people can ignore well-founded, long-established knowledge – how they make their lives unnecessarily difficult and their prospects unnecessarily bleak. Such a day is now, as the economist Robert Solow has died. Solow is 99 years old and received his Nobel Prize in 1987 for an insight that he first published in 1956: growth in prosperity depends not only on the resources used, but also on technical progress.

This sentence sounds completely obvious 70 years later, and yet it is constantly forgotten. This is a drama, because the world is at the beginning of a time in which the limitation of resources is becoming noticeable and the other source of growth, namely progress, is even more important.