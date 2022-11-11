The leader of the British band The Cure, Robert Smith, at the start of the band’s concert at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona LORENA SOPENA – EUROPE PRESS (LORENA SOPENA – EUROPE PRESS)

Among the more than 17,000 people who went to Sant Jordi dee Barcelona last night was Gay Mercader, the pioneer in promoting concerts in Spain. It was not a minor detail. Despite the fact that he jokingly said he was there by mistake, leaving his Girona refuge was still a gesture to be before another as classic as him. The Cure, survivors of the digital challenge and the new currents, are still similar to himself, still active, the concert was his, without having been run over by the times and with the tenacity and pride of someone who feels that he lives when he does what he does. what do you like. That’s how Robert Smith is, aesthetically almost a self-parody, with that youthful hairstyle that intimidated and past sixty it’s a want and I can’t, everlasting his black in clothing and with a voice that amazingly is what best stays in his body . And, make no mistake, Smith has the important stuff in shape, the rest is banal. He led his band, a classic band, of all his life, which appeared together on stage normally, and made it clear that The Cure are a style in themselves, overwhelming them with a torrential concert with a tremendous finale. Almost three hours for self-affirmation. The Caesar returning from a successful campaign.

There are those who say that the venues sound good or bad, but The Cure made it very clear that when there is a good team, good technicians and good instrumentalists, even a shoe can sound. From the first theme alone, a premiere, Sant Jordi sounded good, at a thunderous volume but good. Cloudy, foggy, oppressive sound, typical of Todos Los Santos, supported by guitars and especially by Simon Gallup’s corporeal and smooth bass, which, as the canons of rock bullfighting dictate, had the instrument almost at knee height and from time to time he climbed challenging to the monitors, and to the two keyboards of Perry Bamonte that amplified the epic and sinister sense of the compositions. And to guide it all, the rocky battery of Jason Cooper. Of course, the voice of Robert Smith, immaculate, amazing in its high tones, resistant and flexible voice that took us back to the times, distant, when the band was a novelty. In the repertoire, long, as if Robert asserted himself only by having more repertoire than years, he presented premieres like And Nothing Is Forever, A Fragile Thing, Endsong and opening encores I Can’t Never Say Goodbaydedicated to his deceased brother, and he immersed himself relentlessly in his songbook while the stage omitted close shots of Robert and his five musicians opting for images that could be explicit, spider web in Lullabychromatism pop in Friday I’m In Love and sometimes images of the musicians on the five screens that finished off the stage, always in general shot. And contradicting the funeral image, a lot of white light, as if the band had transvestite in Fugazi.

The end was an apotheosis that had already been achieved before in the concert section that linked Push, Play For Today Y A Forest. But at the beginning of the concert, after the first round of encores, pop was unleashed and the audience was joyfully overwhelmed with songs like those mentioned Lullaby Y Friday I’m In Love, Close To Me, In Between Days, Just Like Heaven and the end Boys Don’t Cry. Were 28 songs necessary when it is said that the Japanese stay thin because they get up from the table without completely satisfying their appetite? Probably not, the concert had valleys that could have been avoided, but there are embarrassments that feel good. Or at least that’s what the faces of those who on Thursday night said again that fashions pass but The Cure remain like those large stones that the waves cannot return to the oblivion of the sea when they leave the beach.

