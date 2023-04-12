Tigres was the most winning team in Mexican soccer during the last decade. Under the orders of Ricardo Ferretti, the cats became a constant protagonist of the Liga MX and a team of the time. After the departure of ‘Tuca’, the UANL team has struggled to find continuity. Neither Miguel Herrera nor Diego Cocca nor Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruiz were able to take the squad to the forefront.
In the midst of a crisis, the board of directors of the UANL is betting on Robert Dante Siboldi to get them out of the bad streak in which they find themselves. The experienced Uruguayan tactician hasn’t had much luck in his recent jobs, but he was well received by the Tigres fans. In his first statements, the former goalkeeper for the cats sent a harsh message to the ‘sacred cows’ of the club.
In one of his interventions, Siboldi affirmed that he has no commitment to any of the players in the UANL team and that he will bet on the players who are at the best moment, despite the hierarchies and their experience.
“No, I have no commitment to anyone. Whoever I see is going to play is going to play. It is also important how the rival considers himself, but we can also play as best as possible to get the result… Thursday’s (Motagua) and the one on Sunday (Querétaro).”
– Siboldi in conference
The new Tigres coach was very emphatic in his message and assured that “the one who is best is going to play. The one who has the desire and desire to win is going to play.”
#Robert #Siboldi #sanctions #references #Tigres #UANL #sends #controversial #message #squad
Leave a Reply