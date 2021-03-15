Robert Sánchez, born in Cartagena, has gone from anonymity to the Spanish team in just five months. The Brighton goalkeeper made his Premier League debut in November and in mid-March he has been summoned by Luis Enrique. In all this time, the former goalkeeper of the Levante quarry, a club that he left at 15 to join the ‘seagulls’, has played 17 games in the English top flight by the hand of Graham Potter, the coach who gave him the opportunity.

At 23 years old and almost two meters tallRobert Sánchez had never before been in the orbit of the national team or its lower categories. The last two years were spent on loan at Forest Green Rovers (League Two) and Rochdale (League One), the third and fourth categories in English football. However, as He took over the starting position at Brighton, no one has moved him from the goal, to the point that the previous starter, Matt Ryan, left in the winter market for Arsenal.

Robert Sánchez is already the undisputed starter in the Premier League in a team that remains out of relegation and his performances during these months have not gone unnoticed by anyone, among them Luis Enrique, who trusts him for the last call with Spain.