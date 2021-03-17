«In football, one day you are up and others are down. I know where I come from and I have my feet on the ground », says the one from La Palma after being quoted by Luis Enrique
Gareth Bale, Sergio Agüero, Kevin de Bruyne, Paul Pogba, Pep Guardiola … «If it were not for the sacrifice of my parents, you and I would not be talking right now. I would probably be lying in my house on La Palma », says Robert Sánchez (Cartagena, 23 years old), the fashionable goalkeeper in the English Premier League. Just received the
.
#Robert #Sánchez #lying #house #werent #sacrifice #parents
Leave a Reply