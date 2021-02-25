The list of coaches is very small, they managed to get all the players who passed through their teams to speak well of their way of working and dealing with the players. Marcelo Gallardo is one of the few technical directors who gets praise all the time. Robert Rojas was questioned a few times for his performance but always had the support of Gallardo.

“For all of us, Gallardo is like our dad. Obviously you have to be authoritarian to handle such a group, but you can talk to him without problems. He advises us, always helps us and is always on top of us, “he explained with a strange comparison the relationship between Doll with the River team.

In a talk on Jogo Bonito (FM Late 93.1) they asked the Hitman about the video where Gallardo is seen screaming and asking to “break the ankle“to Carlos Tevez, in the last Super Classic that finished 2-2 at the stadium Xeneize.

“Gallardo is an authoritarian father, against Boca I failed and he corrected me. He told me that I had to be stronger and more alive. I took it in the best way and I never did not like it, they are mistakes that one must take into account and learn. In River there is a good internal competition and we know that it always puts the best one, with that there are no laps, “said the Paraguayan.

He will have as a partner Jonathan Maidana, defender who knows the coach very well Millionaire. “He is an idol and very experienced in the club. I hope to learn a lot from him and he will serve in the locker room. It is important to add a player like him. To play in River there are not many secrets: it is to work on a day-to-day basis and take advantage of every time you have to play, “said the central defender who renewed his contract with the institution of Nuñez until December 2023.

Like a father. Marcelo Gallardo always supporting his players. Photo: Marcelo Endelli / AFP

She is waiting for Ian Samuel, her second son who has already made sure that he has dual citizenship. “When I had to leave the field to Asunción, I had a hard time, now I know what life is like for a soccer player and my goal is to play in europe“He commented. He added that he receives many jokes from Eduardo Berizzo, DT of the Paraguay National Team.” It always pisses me off that Ramón Díaz’s team played better, “he closed.