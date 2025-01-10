The spectacular rustic-style home has sea views, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a toilet and large terraces on which to relax.



01/10/2025



Updated at 3:40 p.m.





The actor Robert Redford He has started the year by increasing his assets at 4.65 million dollars (about 4.5 million euros at the current exchange rate) thanks to the sale of one of his properties. The Out of Africa interpreter decided…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only