A.uf “Raising Sand” (2007), the first album that singer, violinist, band and solo artist Alison Krauss recorded with the blues and hard rock old rock Robert Plant (made famous by Led Zeppelin), the strongest piece “Gone Gone Gone (Done Moved On)” proves that three apparently incompatible emotions, here: pain, cheek and bravery, can result in an unprecedented third – Ms. Krauss mixes them together as if that were nothing, rustling helpful Plan to do this with tiny spikes that grow in his mouth, and in the end the defiant breakup the song is about is just contagiously in a good mood. More than two million units of “Raising Sand” were sold, the thing drove in all achievable prices. The successor “Raise the Roof”, which has now been released, has to meet high standards set by Krauss and Plant themselves, that’s “The Price of Love”.

This is also the name of a tragic didactic poem by the Everly Brothers, which has had to go through a lot, including a wonderful scornful version by Bryan Ferry (1976) bathed in boiling oil and a hammered brass version by Helen Schneider (1983). On “Raise the Roof” Krauss saves the song with his left hand from its entire past, then Robert Plant swims in the chorus as an ancient octopus of night and compassion in the sound, mooing magical echoes, and you understand: “Singing for two” means that at the same time or to listen to your neighbor and express yourself clearly at the same time. Insanity.

Slowly to “maximum intensity”

Like Keith Richards when he sings “The Worst” with Sheryl Crow (easily accessible on Crow’s 2019 album “Threads”), Plant stands for a basic aspect of being human on most of the tracks in his collaborations with Krauss as a senior partner: We can survive almost anything , but we do not like to learn something from it (if there is something that Keith Richards and Robert Plant have not experienced, even the devil is afraid of it), and if we have experienced a lot more than learned, we are considered by our conspecifics as ” cool old ones ”. But how does a voice like that of Alison Krauss fit into something like that, transparent, defenseless and undaunted in grief as it is? The producer T Bone Burnett told Mojo magazine: “Alison likes it dark. One of their theories says that speed has nothing to do with intensity. She wants the maximum intensity, she slows everything down. “

It is about the disciplined renunciation of expressive quirks in the service of the idea of ​​absolute integrity of the individual tone. You hear it in disbelief when Krauss on “Trouble With My Lover”, even more lonely than when she interpreted the Brenda Lee classic “All Alone Am I” on her last solo record “Windy City” 2017, only from the (rather meek) Drums and some bass accompanied, the words “when he puts his arms around me” dreams: The digital recording studio almost faints.

Connect emotions

Such transcendental achievements also incite Plant, the main work is divided song by song, as in dance, sometimes she leads, sometimes he: On “Searching for my Love” the old man gives the accomplished narrator, to whom Krauss only fanned out some extra music, “ Last Kind Words Blues “she climbs around as a grasshopper between plucked instrument strings. The brilliant studio band sometimes suits his urge for rocking, then again more towards their country weather. At the end, a joint push-march (“Somebody Was Watching Over Me”) confirms that all of this is about understanding, about a wind-change economy that lets its suspended particles, ice crystals and drifting sand glitter as the sun allows.

Everyone who was also happy when Steve Martin put a few bars of banjo music online in the first lockdown and called it “ointment”, by the way, a composition from a joint project by Martins that is closely related to Plant / Krauss, will feel good the colleague Edie Brickell. Anyone who uses things like this for psychomedical purposes is perhaps looking for the drug of regression: Doesn’t that all sound “like it used to”, before Corona, supply chain crunch and inflation, before the strenuous realization that the symbolic act of getting a man to be president to vote for the USA, who looks like the people who have been killed, excluded, imprisoned there for centuries, who have not brought this wicked thing to a unanimous conclusion?

The fact that the exhausted present-day person’s heart opens while listening does not mean anything nasty; the question is what the brain does with it. An aesthetic antipode of Alison Krauss on country terrain, Aaron Lewis, for example, promises the people he gets in the mood the same as Donald Trump, namely the return of a social harmony that never existed if only enough “normal” people harden against all who are not like them. Krauss and Plant can be heard differently than nostalgically: the dialogue between, for example, repentance and longing that they stage could mean an ideal that may be in the future, perhaps never attainable at all, not an imagined golden past. It is already getting dark, but whether it will be an evening or a morning has not yet been determined.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: “Raise the Roof”. Rhino 0190296606502 (Warner)