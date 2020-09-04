Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson’s corona test has turned positive. Let us know that a few days after the shooting of the film ‘The Batman’, Pattinson got the news of corona. The shooting was taking place at Studios outside London. This information has been given by two people related to production.

Shooting stopped

It is being told that the shooting had started after the lockdown that Robert had come to know about Corona. Now the shooting of the film has been stopped again. According to a statement from Warner Brose, a member of ‘The Batman’ production has come out Covid-19 test positive. They have been isolated under protocols. The film’s shooting has been temporarily halted. According to reports, Robert Pattinson is the only member who has had the infection.

The film is expected to be completed by the end of the year

Earlier, the shooting of the film was stopped due to the outbreak of the Corona epidemic. It is being told that the shooting of the film has survived for about 3 months. It is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The release date of the film was extended from June 2021 to October 1, 2021 to prevent production.