It is not news that when an actor or actress receives the role of a well-known character in the geek world, fans tend to be very strict with everything said artist points out. This is how you have experienced it Robert Pattinson since it was announced that he would give life to the famous DC Comics character Batman

In an interview with NPR, the actor stated, “I mean, I have a lot of thoughts. Well, it’s funny how I do it. I’ve done so many movies where, you know, I play these kind of partially monstrous characters and whenever I’ve promoted them, you know, normally nobody cares what you say about it. “

And what Pattinson points out is true, since the 34-year-old actor comes from roles that, unlike the bat, never enjoyed a massive amount of fans of different generations. Thus, in his career he has gone through roles such as that of a drug addict and robber in Good time, a lighthouse keeper crazed in The Lighthouse, and that of a spy in the recent Tenet from Christopher Nolan (who also made the trilogy of The knight of the night).

However, none of the above seems to matter much to Batman fans. Or at least that is what the majority of followers have implied that, according to Robert, he cannot avoid offending for a very simple reason.

“I just noticed that every time I say a sentence about Batman there is something massive: I’m offending sections of Batman fans. But, I mean, it’s something like that. The cool thing about Batman himself is that he can basically be interpreted in a lot of different ways. Comics cover a lot of ground. Also the movies ”, he maintains.

And again, what the actor says is true. From 1939 to 2021, the watchman of Gotham city has had around 300 versions that have expanded the character giving him different origins and purposes. This has brought him to a point where it is almost impossible to talk about Batman as a single character.

In September 2020, the actor caught COVID-19 , but managed to overcome the disease successfully. Later, he returned to the recordings and finished his corresponding scenes. The filming of the film ended in mid-March of this year.

We will have to wait to see the full movie before we can say something clearly about the version of Batman that has been written and directed by Matt Reeves, who is remembered for his trilogy of Planet of the Apes.

The batman will be released on March 4, 2022 and, according to Warner Bros Pictures, its release will be exclusively for theaters and not on digital platforms.