Renowned actors Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor came together for a good cause – helping India’s most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

This Friday, May 7, GO Campaign, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of orphans and vulnerable children around the world, announced that the aforementioned celebrities are raising funds to directly help the people of the Asian country due to the health crisis.

As far as is known, the project called Covid Relief Fund will provide assistance by providing protective equipment, oximeters, food for needy families, health checks, home education for children, so that they can continue their education. , and access to vaccines. The organization strives to raise $ 250,000 in two weeks.

“We are fortunate to be able to eliminate the red tape that is often associated with many aid organizations and provide quick and immediate relief to families in India who fear for their lives. The more we raise, the more children, women and families we can protect, ”GO Campaign founder and CEO Scott Fifer said in a statement released by the ET portal.

According to CBS News, hospitals no longer have ICU beds and are not treating people with coronavirus symptoms. More than 200,000 people have died in India and more than 20,000,000 infections have been recorded.

“India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19 and their health system does not have enough resources to take care of everyone, ”said Lily Collins.

For his part, Ewan McGregor noted that India “needs your help” adding that “any donation can make a difference and can help save lives.”

Finally, Robert Pattinson highlighted the importance of organizations like GO Campaign.

Think of GO as a really significant investment fund: They take your money and invest it in children, in a diverse portfolio, for maximum results. And the common thread is those heroes, their proven track record, their commitment to serve children, “said the protagonist of Twilight.

