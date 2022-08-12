Alicia Rodis of HBO Studios, a pioneer of the intimacy coordination role on the sets of various productions, told Insider that, prior to filming these sex scenes, they talk extensively with the performers so that they are safe and comfortable. “There is an open and honest dialogue of the intimate content that will be captured. This will be forever, so you guys need to be on top of everything,” she shared.

But, just as there are movies and series in which these sequences are planned and discussed by the protagonists, there are others in which the script takes a back seat. These are some of the scenes that remained for the story.

Robert Pattinson in “Little Ashes”

Robert Pattinson in “Little Ashes”. Photo: Aria Films

In 2013, Pattinson told Germany’s Interview magazine: “One time I decided to quit acting, that’s when I did ‘Little Ashes’. I played Salvador Dalí and I had to do a lot of scenes where he was naked, and I also had to masturbate. Yes, I do. So my orgasm face is etched for eternity,” she shared.

“Nymphomaniac” (2013)

Lars Von Trier, film director famous for his incursion into controversial plots, presented in 2013 the film “Nymphomaniac”, a story in which the stormy life of a woman who recounts her adventures as a nymphomaniac is recounted.

Adult movies on Netflix: Nymphomania (2013). Photo: Zentropa

Are the sex scenes real and explicit? Yes, but the filmmaker shared that physical doubles were used to film these sequences, in addition to the fact that there were parts that were digitally modified.

“The Idiots” (1998)

“The Idiots” (1998) by Lars Von Trier. Photo: Zentropa

It is one of the classic Lars Von Trier films. On this occasion, “The idiots” went down in history for a scene about an orgy, which included the participation of the protagonists. It is not the only film by this director in which there are real sequences: “Antichrist” was added to his list.

Halle Berry and Billy Bob Thornton in “Monster’s Ball”

Halle Berry and Billy Bob Thornton in “Monster’s Ball.” Photo Lionsgate

As Billy Bob Thornton explained, the sequence he shot with Halle Berry was difficult, but they both managed to get it done in one take. “She is a talented woman. I remember him being nervous, but the dialogue, the script and how he handled the moment got us through it fast. I’m proud of that movie. Real for many? Let it stay that way,” the actor told “Sway in the morning.”

“Lie with me” (2005)

The film introduces us to Leila, a sexually active young woman, who has sporadic encounters with various couples. One night she meets David, the man who would change her life. With explicit scenes, fiction also used outdoor sets to film its adult content.

“Caligula” (1979)

Made by the adult magazine Penthouse, the highly erotic drama marked the rise and fall of the Roman Emperor Caligula. His cruel methods of ascending the throne are portrayed by well-known—and reputable—actors among his cast. Among them are Malcolm McDowell, Helen Mirren and Peter O’Toole. According to IMDb, there are two versions of the Tinto Brass tape, one with censorship and another explicit.