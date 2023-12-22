On November 20, the British singer and actress, Suki Waterhouse, 31, opened her raincoat in front of her audience during a concert in Mexico City to show her belly and announce that she was expecting a baby with Robert Pattinson, 37. years. Not even a month has passed and the couple is once again making headlines in the international gossip press. Although there is no official confirmation at the moment, the couple is engaged, as a source close to both of them has told the American magazine. People.

It was a little over a week ago when all the alarms went off. A photograph published by the media TMZ, in which Waterhouse walks hand in hand with Pattinson through the streets of London (United Kingdom) and wears a diamond ring on her index finger, flooded the networks with comments and assumptions. “They are engaged. They both want to get married. For them it is important,” the source close to the actor's inner circle stated. People this Thursday. “His relationship with Suki is incredible and he feels very lucky,” he assures, at the same time that he “is very prepared. He has a special shine. He seems very happy.”

Waterhouse's pregnancy announcement in November went especially viral on social media. While the actress and singer was performing at one of her concerts in the capital of Mexico, and referring to the bright pink outfit she was wearing, she excitedly confirmed the news: “I'm brighter today because I thought it could distract you from something else that's happening.” Right after, she opened her raincoat to show the public a belly that clearly showed her pregnancy. “I'm not sure it's working,” she joked as the audience roared with excitement. A week later, A source close to the future marriage told People that she and Pattinson are “excited” to have their first child on the way. “The arrival of a baby is an absolute joy for them,” the source said of the couple, “they are excited beyond words.”

This future marriage will be the first for both Waterhouse and Pattinson, although both have maintained relationships that are especially well known in the public eye. The actor had a romantic relationship with his co-star in Twilight, Kristen Stewart. A relationship that ended in May 2013, after four years together, due to alleged infidelities on the part of the actress. Even the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, even dedicated a few words to the actor via his X (formerly Twitter): “He has fooled you like a dog, and he will do it again. He can aspire to more.” Furthermore, it is not the first time that the actor has gotten engaged. Pattinson was engaged to FKA Twigs after being in a relationship for more than two years.

For her part, Suki Waterhouse was in a relationship with Bradley Cooper for two years until their breakup in 2015 and, shortly after, she dated Diego Luna until 2017. Just a year later she met Pattinson. That same year they were photographed kissing and caressing each other on the streets of the British capital, and since then, they have become inseparable. Neither of them confirmed their relationship then, as they were focused on their careers, and did not want anything serious after their recent breakups. However, their casual outings became something more and, little by little, they consolidated a relationship that they made official before the media in December 2022, when they posed on the red carpet of the Dior men's show in Giza (Egypt); brand of which the actor is the image.