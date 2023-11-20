Suki Waterhouse has confirmed the news that all her fans were waiting for and that the media had been talking about for several weeks. The singer and model, 31, and her partner, actor Robert Pattinson, 37, will become parents for the first time in the coming months. After several weeks of speculation, she was the one who put an end to them. She did it this Sunday, November 19, during the concerts of the Corona Festival of Mexico, which is held in the country’s capital. Waterhouse went on stage to perform, and took the opportunity to break the news wearing a dress full of rhinestones: “I had decided to wear something shiny today to try to distract you from what is happening to me, but I don’t know if it’s working,” she said, pointing to her belly. which clearly shows her pregnancy, and already recognizing that it was impossible to hide her advanced state of pregnancy.

The news has come after weeks of rumors, and also after the artist’s followers noticed that she was starting to follow multiple maternity accounts on Instagram. These intensified last week, when several media outlets published revealing photographs showing the model’s curvaceous figure during a walk with her partner at the beginning of November in Los Angeles. In the last weeks, various media, such as Hello!, They had assured that both Waterhouse and Pattinson were “delighted” to start a family together.

More information

This will be the first baby for the British couple, who have been in a relationship for four years, after meeting through mutual friends. Since they were photographed for the first time back in June 2018, kissing and caressing each other on the streets of London, they have become inseparable. Neither of them confirmed their relationship then. They were both focused on their careers and did not want anything serious after their recent breakups. Pattinson had canceled her engagement to British singer FKA Twigs in October 2017, while the model ended her relationship of more than two years with actor Bradley Cooper. “Rob is tired, he has canceled his engagement, and he has told his friends that he has separated,” a source close to the actor confirmed to the British newspaper in 2017. Sunday Times so.

However, their casual outings became something more and, little by little, they consolidated a relationship that they made official before the media in December 2022. Both then posed on the red carpet of the Dior men’s show in Egypt; brand of which the actor is the image, who rose to fame thanks to the saga of Twilight. Since January 2020, engagement rumors have circulated. Neither has confirmed anything, but they have bought together an impressive property in Hollywood Hills (Los Angeles).

That was the confirmation before the media, but Robert Pattinson had already made their relationship official in April 2019. during an interview with Sunday Times, although he did not give details about it, because he showed, as is usual in each of his interviews, his deep desire to keep the relationship private. “If you let people in, it devalues ​​what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you would think that he was extremely rude. If you put up a wall you end up better.” Furthermore, he took the opportunity to criticize the treatment of romantic relationships in the media: “I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands.” [con su pareja] and that a hundred people are taking a photo of him,” he lamented.